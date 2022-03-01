China's Strict Scrutiny Of Semiconductor Deals May Intensify

By Wei Huang, Chang Gao and Xiumin Ruan (March 1, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- The semiconductor industry, undoubtedly one of the most critical businesses that China aims to protect and promote, remains under scrutiny by the State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR. In light of recent semiconductor remedy cases, this scrutiny is expected to continue and even intensify. In this article, we share some of our observations on recent remedy cases in the semiconductor sector and key takeaways from these cases for merger filing with possible remedies in China. Observations on Recent Remedy Cases These recent SAMR remedy merger decisions all concern the semiconductor industry: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Xilinx Inc.; SK hynix...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS