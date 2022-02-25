Texas Justices Set Out Method For Process Service On Banks

By Katie Buehler (February 25, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday resolved a lower court split by ruling banks must be served process in lawsuits through their registered agents, allowing U.S. Bank NA to overturn a default judgment awarded against it. In a 15-page opinion, the state's high court determined Section 17.028 of the Texas Civil Practices and Remedies Code, which requires plaintiffs to serve a bank through its registered agent, is the proper form of service. The court's ruling overturns a Dallas County District Court's no-answer default judgment awarded against U.S. Bank after a customer served the company through the Texas secretary of state under...

