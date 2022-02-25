Kroger Asks to Toss ERISA Recordkeeping Fee Class Action

By Abby Wargo (February 25, 2022, 3:12 PM EST) -- Kroger told an Ohio federal court to throw out a proposed class action accusing the grocery chain of retaining unreasonably high fees for its $6 million retirement savings plan without disclosing them, saying the worker who brought the suit actually paid far less than the average fee amount. Kroger asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie K. Bowman on Thursday to toss its workers' proposed class action claiming it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The company said Kroger employee Lisa Sigetich had paid a reasonable yearly fee for record-keeping costs in line with federal law and that she could not prove...

