Edited Med Mal Claims Can Still Trigger Texas Expert Deadline

By Morgan Conley (February 25, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said in an issue of first impression that while medical malpractice plaintiffs can amend their claims after a statutory cutoff to submit an expert report, the claims are still subject to the initial report deadline if they are health care liability allegations. Partially backing a Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel, the high court said the Texas Medical Liability Act allows plaintiffs to amend their claims after a 120-day cutoff to file an expert report that backs up their malpractice allegations. But the justices reversed the lower court on the ultimate outcome of the case, ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS