Victims Can't Recoup SEC Probe Expenses, 2nd Circ. Says

By Rachel Scharf (February 25, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit held Friday that federal restitution law does not allow criminal victims to recover attorney fees from parallel U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigations, paring down the amount a convicted insider trader owes MSD Capital LP for Sullivan & Cromwell's legal advice. Former MSD analyst John Afriyie had challenged the restitution obligations stemming from his 2017 criminal conviction for trading on insider information about Apollo Global Management LLC's planned $15 billion buyout of ADT Corp. Afriyie was sentenced to 45 months in prison and, in a related civil action, hit with a $3.2 million SEC fine. U.S. District Judge Paul...

