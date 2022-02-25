SEC Probing Goldman's Biz Chats On Unapproved Channels

By Dean Seal (February 25, 2022, 12:25 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs disclosed Friday that it is the latest financial institution to be pulled into a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation concerning bank employees' use of unapproved messaging channels to discuss business. The banking giant said in a regulatory filing that it is cooperating with the SEC's probe and handing over documents related to its compliance with record preservation requirements for "business communications sent over electronic messaging channels that have not been approved by the firm." "The SEC has stated that it is conducting similar investigations of record preservation practices at other financial institutions," Goldman said. Representatives for the SEC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS