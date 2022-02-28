3rd Circ. Backs Failed Bond Hearing Killed By Terror Report

By Alyssa Aquino (February 28, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has denied a new bond hearing for a Yemeni asylum-seeker detained for four years, saying an immigration judge hadn't violated his due process rights when she refused him bond based on police reports naming him a terrorism suspect. A three-judge panel dismissed Adel Sultan Mohammed Ghanem's claims attacking the reliability of the New York Police Department's 2009 reports as "evidentiary quibbles," determining that he hasn't shown that those documents should have been kept out of his doomed bond hearing. The reports are admissible, especially as the immigration judge was considering whether Ghanem posed a danger to the community,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS