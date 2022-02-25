Insurer Must Face Telecom Co.'s False Claim Coverage Bid

By Lauraann Wood (February 25, 2022, 5:27 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Friday that Berkley Insurance Co. must face a telecommunications company's bid for coverage of a $2.5 million settlement it entered with the state attorney general to avoid litigating whistleblower claims stemming from alleged tax failures. An insurer must face a telecommunications company's bid for coverage of a $2.5 million settlement with the Illinois attorney general, a federal judge ruled. (AP Photo/LM Otero) U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood rejected Berkley's argument that Call One Inc.'s declaratory judgment suit should have been tossed on the ground that the company sought coverage for legally uninsurable claims. She also rejected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS