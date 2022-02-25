Stark Cancels April Trial As He Gears Up For Fed. Circ. Seat

By Britain Eakin (February 25, 2022, 9:41 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark has canceled a trial set for April 6 in Osseo Imaging LLC's infringement suit against Planmeca USA Inc. over dental and orthopedic imaging patents, just weeks before he is set to fill a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the Federal Circuit. The Delaware federal judge handed down the order Wednesday, saying the case would be assigned to another, unspecified judge, who will set a new trial date in due course. But Judge Stark nonetheless ordered the parties to stick to the deadline to file the proposed pretrial order, which, according to the case docket, is due March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS