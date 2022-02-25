Court Told Witness Can't Skip Deposition In FBAR Case

By Kevin Pinner (February 25, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- A woman challenging $1.8 million in Internal Revenue Service penalties for failing to disclose a Swiss bank account should be allowed to depose her co-defendant a fifth time over claims she gave false and misleading testimony, her counsel said. Chava Wolin urged a New York federal judge Thursday to depose Annette Wiesel a second time in the proceedings and the fifth time across all related proceedings, saying prior depositions are an illegitimate excuse for her to dodge further questions. Wiesel is Wolin's co-defendant in a case against the estate of Leo Ziegel, who died in 2014 after battling Alzheimer's disease, which...

