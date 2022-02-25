Commerce Committee To Vote March 3 On FCC, FTC Noms

By J. Edward Moreno (February 25, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled to vote on the nomination of Gigi Sohn to the Federal Communications Commission and Alvaro M. Bedoya to the Federal Trade Commission next week. The committee announced Thursday that it would vote on those two nominees on March 3, followed by a hearing on the Ocean Shipping Reform Act. Both the FTC and the FCC are currently at a 2-2 political tie, and if the two nominees are confirmed, it would create a Democratic majority in both commissions. A committee vote on Sohn's nomination was initially scheduled for Feb. 2, but was canceled and instead...

