GAO Denies KPMG Protest Over DOD Audit Readiness Deal

By Daniel Wilson (February 28, 2022, 5:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied KPMG's protest over the Defense Logistics Agency limiting an audit readiness services solicitation to veteran-owned small businesses, saying the DLA had reasonably used its discretion to set aside the deal for those companies. KPMG LLP's arguments that the DLA hadn't adequately supported its decision to set aside the disputed solicitation for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses, or SDVOSBs, effectively amounted to a disagreement with the agency's business judgment, not a showing that the DLA violated any procurement rules, the GAO said in a Feb. 16 decision, released Friday. "The record provides adequate support for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS