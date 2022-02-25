Stericycle Takes $81M Hit On Bribery Deal With DOJ, SEC

By Al Barbarino (February 25, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- Waste disposal company Stericycle will pay nearly $81 million to end probes from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into its compliance with U.S. anti-bribery laws. The penalties are related to the Illinois-based company's compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other foreign or domestic anti-corruption laws tied to its Latin America operations, according to the company's annual report, dated Thursday. Stericycle, which handles medical waste and other hazardous waste, has agreed to pay a $52.5 million criminal penalty to the DOJ and disgorge $22.2 million plus $6 million in interest through its agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS