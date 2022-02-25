1st Circ. Revives Medical Malpractice Suit Over Court Error

By Jonathan Capriel (February 25, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Friday revived a wrongful death suit against a Puerto Rican hospital that was dismissed by a federal judge on the island, finding that the judge erroneously surrendered jurisdiction to state court without careful consideration. The three-judge panel said the federal judge abused his discretion when he punted on a medical malpractice lawsuit brought by siblings Maria D. Maldonado Cabrera and Annelys Maldonado Cabrera, who claimed the Hospital Episcopal San Lucas and its doctors were responsible for the death of their mother, Gregoria Cabrera Bayanilla. The district court judge determined that under the "prior pending action" doctrine, he...

