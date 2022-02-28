DHS Urges Justices To Pass On $30M Terminated Contract

By Max Jaeger (February 28, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to deny a petition challenging the termination of a highly "irregular," $30 million contract to develop a sweeping detection system for bioterror threats. Silicon Valley firm NVS Technologies Inc. said the DHS acted in bad faith by canceling for convenience its 2010 contract just months before a prototype was done. NCS also said the Federal Circuit erred when it affirmed a Civilian Board of Contract Appeals ruling in favor of DHS in a summary order rather than a written opinion. But DHS argued Friday it was within its...

