Bankrupt Stem Cell Biz To Pay $3.65M In Class Settlement

By Jonathan Capriel (February 28, 2022, 2:56 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has given final approval to a $3.65 million class action settlement against StemGenex Medical Group Inc., a stem cell therapy provider that filed for Chapter 7 in 2019, for misleadingly marketing and selling treatments to patients suffering from "incurable diseases and a dearth of hope." U.S. District Judge Anthoney J. Battaglia approved the award on Friday, which includes almost $1.1 million in attorney fees and about $460,000 for out-of-pocket expenses. At 30% of the settlement fund, the attorney fees rate exceeds the normal benchmark for similar cases, the judge noted. But he agreed with the plaintiffs that the...

