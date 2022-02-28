Property Management Co. Seeks $2M For Hurricane Damage

By Hope Patti (February 28, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- A property management company seeking more than $2 million in damages from a Munich Re unit has told a Texas federal court that the insurer wrongfully denied and minimized its claims for property damage at 41 sites as a result of a hurricane that tore through coastal areas of the state in 2020. In a complaint removed to federal court Friday, Kemp Properties LLC accused Great Lakes Insurance SE, a Munich Re subsidiary, of breach of contract, Texas Insurance Code violations and fraud. The suit was initially filed in a Texas state court in October 2021. The original complaint also named...

