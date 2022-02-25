What's At Stake In Doctors' Opioid Liability Case In High Court

By Lindsay Gerdes and Madeline Pinto (February 25, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- On March 1, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Ruan v. U.S. on an issue that has appellate courts across the country deeply divided: When does a doctor's care turn criminal in the context of prescribing opioids? The court's decision will have broad implications not only for the many physicians who prescribe opioids, but also for the millions of patients who suffer from pain every day. The circuit split on this issue has left good doctors wondering when their judgment may be called into question and has put their freedom on the line. On one side of this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS