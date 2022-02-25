US Trustee Has More Qualms With Boys Scouts Ch. 11 Plan

By Hailey Konnath (February 25, 2022, 11:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office on Friday lodged more objections to the latest version of the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 plan, taking issue with the organization's $2 million deal resolving accusations that a Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP attorney was involved in an inflammatory email to sexual abuse victims. The Justice Department's bankruptcy watchdog filed an objection to confirmation of the plan in Delaware bankruptcy court, in particular flagging details of the settlement reached with the firm earlier this month. While the trustee's office said it appreciates that an agreement was reached, it can't be used to block other...

