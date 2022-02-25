BitConnect Founder Indicted In $2B Ponzi Scheme, Feds Say

By Lauren Berg (February 25, 2022, 10:51 PM EST) -- A San Diego, California, federal grand jury on Friday indicted the founder of the defunct crypto marketplace BitConnect for his alleged role in duping investors with an ill-fated $2 billion cryptocurrency "lending program" scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Satishkumar Kurjibhai Kumbhani, 36, of Surat, India, is accused of leading U.K.-based BitConnect's alleged Ponzi scheme by soliciting bitcoins from investors who were falsely told their funds would be pooled and used to earn daily returns via the program's use of a "volatility software trading bot," prosecutors said. In reality, earlier investors were paid with money from later investors, while BitConnect...

