GW Pharmaceuticals Beats CBD Patent Infringement Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (March 1, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed Canopy Growth Corp.'s claims against GW Pharmaceuticals PLC units for allegedly infringing its patented extraction process to make the flagship CBD drug Epidiolex, after the parties agreed that Canopy couldn't prevail on the issue of infringement. U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright said in a final judgment filed Friday that Canopy determined it couldn't prevail on its infringement claims "literally or under the doctrine of equivalents," in light of the process described in confidential documents from GW and the court's definition of a certain term involved in the process. The drug at issue in the...

