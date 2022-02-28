MoneyGram Puts $16M Price Tag On Potential NY, CFPB Deals

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 28, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- Money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc. has said it's set aside nearly $16 million to pay potential settlements that it is discussing with New York's Department of Financial Services and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In an annual report filed on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Dallas-based MoneyGram said its best estimates for settlement sums in the two matters were $8.3 million for the DFS matter and $7.5 million for the CFPB matter. The company is currently in negotiations with both regulators, it said, and neither settlement has been finalized. According to MoneyGram, the DFS matter began in...

