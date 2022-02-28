Investors Win Bid To Reshuffle £150M RSA Shareholder Trial

By Christopher Crosby (February 28, 2022, 4:10 PM GMT) -- A judge reorganized a £150 million ($200 million) split trial pitting investors against Royal Sun Alliance after saying on Monday that the case had become more complicated, requiring the court to resolve allegations of fraud and dishonesty before examining novel market issues. Judge Robert Miles approved a bid by the shareholders to rearrange the first of two trials against RSA in October in their High Court lawsuit accusing the insurer of publishing misleading statements in its annual reports because an accounting fraud was taking place at the company's Irish arm. Lawyers for the shareholders — mainly institutional investors — had said the judge should determine...

