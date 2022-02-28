Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Buyer Says Cheesecake Factory Bread's Looks Are Deceiving

By Morgan Conley (February 28, 2022, 3:08 PM EST) -- An Illinois resident is accusing Bimbo Bakeries in federal court of selling Cheesecake Factory-branded bread that masquerades as healthier than it is, alleging it deceives buyers into thinking the bread contains more whole grains than it actually does by giving the bread a brown hue and decorating its crust with visible pieces of grain.

A complaint in Illinois federal court alleges store-bought Cheesecake Factory brand "Brown Bread" is less nutritious than it looks. (Court Documents)

Rabia Hamidani says in a proposed class action complaint filed Friday that consumers pay a premium for the "Brown Bread," made by a unit of Bimbo...

