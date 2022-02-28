Ukraine Asks World Court To Intervene In Russia Conflict

By Caroline Simson (February 28, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Ukraine has requested an urgent decision from the International Court of Justice ordering Russia to halt all military action after its invasion last week, arguing that the Kremlin is violating a decades-old anti-genocide treaty. Ukraine officially kicked off the proceeding on Saturday, accusing Russia of using false accusations of genocide in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk to justify its invasion into the country on Feb. 24. The resulting conflict has caused "grave and widespread" violations of the human rights of the Ukrainian people, Kyiv told the court. The country argued that it "emphatically denies" that any genocide has occurred, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS