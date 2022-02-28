Citi Is Latest To Face SEC Probe Over Unapproved Messaging

By Jon Hill (February 28, 2022, 11:58 AM EST) -- Citigroup Inc. told investors Monday that it is responding to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation concerning bank employees' use of unapproved messaging channels to discuss business, making it the latest big bank to disclose its involvement in the regulatory probe. In a regulatory filing, Citi said that the SEC is investigating Citigroup Global Markets Inc. — the bank's brokerage and securities arm — as well as other firms over "compliance with record-keeping obligations for broker-dealers and investment advisers in connection with business-related communications sent over unapproved electronic messaging channels." "CGMI is cooperating with the investigation," the New York-based bank...

