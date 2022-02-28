Ex-US Prosecutor For NJ, Conn. Joins Levine Lee As Litigator

By Clarice Silber (February 28, 2022, 3:49 PM EST) -- Levine Lee LLP announced on Monday that former federal prosecutor Paul Murphy has joined the New York based litigation boutique as a partner. Murphy, who previously worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey and the District of Connecticut, will bring the firm extensive experience conducting and managing all aspects of white collar federal criminal cases and other complex litigation, Levine Lee said. Murphy told Law360 Pulse that he will focus on white collar criminal defense, internal investigations and regulatory matters, along with the firm's complex civil litigation docket. Murphy said he will draw the most from...

