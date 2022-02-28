Family Can Stay In NYC Brownstone For Now, Judge Finds

By Emma Whitford (February 28, 2022, 1:37 PM EST) -- A family fighting to hold on to a brownstone in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood can stay there for now, a housing court judge ordered Monday, affording them time to begin pursuing deed fraud claims without facing immediate eviction. Landlord Menachem Gurevitch should have notified the court when he learned that resident Sherease Torain had applied for the state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Judge Jack Stoller said in a Monday order. This would have landed the case on a special calendar where a judge could "exercise oversight," he wrote. Yet "the record… shows no evidence that petitioner [Gurevitch] submitted the ERAP notice...

