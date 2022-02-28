JQC Can't Probe Judge's Past As An Atty, Ga. Justices Told

By Emily Sides (February 28, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Georgia probate court judge asked the state's high court on Friday to pause an ethics investigation she's facing, arguing that the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission doesn't have the authority over conduct that occurred years before she was a judge or judicial candidate. Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson says the JQC's investigation into her conduct around late 2017 and early 2018 defies the state's constitution, which tasks the commission with disciplining and removing judges from the bench. Judge Peterson, who was sworn in in December 2020, says that the state's constitution only gives the commission authority over conduct of...

