High Court Won't Review Mich. Tribe Reservation Ruling

By Victoria McKenzie (February 28, 2022, 10:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a Michigan tribe's petition to review a decision that left it without federal reservation status under an 1855 treaty. The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians petitioned the high court last November, challenging a Sixth Circuit ruling they said was an "affront to the band's history" and a threat to other Michigan tribes that are successors to the treaty. The denial Monday was a final blow to the case first launched against Michigan's governor and other state localities in 2015, in which the tribe challenged the state's assertion that the land in question...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS