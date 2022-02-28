High Court Won't Review Win For Calif. Auto-IRA Program

By Rachel Stone (February 28, 2022, 11:59 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to breathe new life into a challenge to a California program that steers some of workers' earnings into retirement accounts, leaving in place a Ninth Circuit ruling that said the program wasn't preempted by federal benefits law. The nation's highest court denied the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association's petition for review of the May ruling, which upheld the dismissal of the anti-tax group's case arguing that the state auto-IRA program for private-sector workers was trumped by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The California Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program, or CalSavers, has created individual retirement accounts for...

