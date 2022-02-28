Big Tech Competition Bills Seen As Stalled On Capitol Hill

By Christopher Cole (February 28, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- Bills to crack down on purportedly monopolistic tactics in the high-tech industry remain stuck on both sides of Capitol Hill as the sector lobbies fiercely against the proposals, though they are slowly gaining traction, lawmakers backing antitrust reform said Monday. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said during the National Association of Broadcasters' State Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., that a Senate bill to prohibit online giants from "self-preferencing" their own products and services remains a top antitrust priority this year. She is also pushing a bipartisan bill to make mobile device app marketplaces more competitive and other bills, including measures aimed at...

