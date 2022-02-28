Woman Wants Sanctions On Target Over Destroyed Evidence

By Mike Curley (February 28, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- A woman alleging she broke her hip when she slipped and fell in a Colma, California, Target is asking a federal court to hit the department store with sanctions, saying it failed to preserve video evidence of the time before her fall. In a motion filed Friday, Cheryl Charles asked the court for sanctions declaring that Target Corp. is negligent and liable for her fall, and that it had knowledge of the spilled substance that led to the fall, and destroyed evidence that would've proven her case. In addition, she asked the court for an order barring Target from introducing evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS