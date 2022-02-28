Texas Justices Asked To Toss $5.6M Well Rupture Suit Verdict

By Clark Mindock (February 28, 2022, 1:51 PM EST) -- A contractor that provides steel for oil and gas well drilling urged the Texas Supreme Court to reverse a $5.6 million judgment that holds it responsible for a ruptured pipe, saying a trial court disregarded state contract precedent. In a petition for review Friday, Knight Oil Tools Inc. said a Leon County District Court's missteps tainted a jury's determination that pipes supplied to Rippy Oil Co. weren't the premium quality promised and ultimately led to a rupture and oil well loss. Knight also contended the jury's award for damages, which was upheld at the Tenth Court of Appeals, was much higher than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS