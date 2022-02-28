2 More SPACs Pull IPOs Totaling $400M As Withdrawals Mount

By Tom Zanki (February 28, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- Two more special-purpose acquisition companies withdrew filings for initial public offerings that were projected to raise $400 million combined on Monday, adding to a spate of cancellations in recent months amid a cooling SPAC market. Serendipity Capital Acquisition Corp. had filed to raise $250 million last May to pursue an acquisition in financial services fields, while Vida Flash Acquisitions filed to raise $150 million in February 2021 with sights set on acquiring a health care technology firm. "The company is seeking withdrawal of the registration statement because it is not currently pursuing a public offering of securities," Serendipity Capital and Vida...

