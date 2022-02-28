Secretary's Rape Suit Against NY Judge Likely To Survive

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 28, 2022, 12:48 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge signaled Friday that a sexual harassment and assault lawsuit against former state Judge Matthew Rosenbaum was likely to survive a motion to dismiss even as he urged the ex-judge's former secretary and the defendants to settle. In her 2021 civil rights lawsuit, Rebecca Klymn accuses Rosenbaum of using threats to force her to perform sex acts on him for years as part of her job as his secretary. Court officials repeatedly ignored her complaints, she claims. Shortly after the suit was filed in July, law enforcement in Rochester said it was investigating Rosenbaum for "possible criminal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS