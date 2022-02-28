Vans Says It's In 'Mortal Peril' Over Walmart's 'Dupes'

By Craig Clough (February 28, 2022, 11:36 PM EST) -- Vans told a California federal judge at a Monday hearing that it's in "mortal peril" from a line of poorly made knockoff "dupes" being sold by Walmart and urged the court to issue a preliminary injunction that would require the retail giant to pull the imposter line from its shelves. Vans' counsel Lucy Jewett Wheatley of McGuireWoods LLP gave U.S. District Judge David O. Carter a visual presentation on its motion for a preliminary injunction that included side-by-side photos of the sneakers in question while telling him Vans worked for decades to establish its brand but is now facing an "existential crisis" from...

