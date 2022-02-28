Mylan Inks $264M Deal Ending EpiPen Class Price-Hike Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 28, 2022, 9:19 PM EST) -- Health care company Viatris — formerly known as Mylan — said Monday that it has agreed to a $264 million settlement to resolve class action claims that it conspired with Pfizer Inc. to delay the entry of generic competitors to the emergency allergy treatment EpiPen, allowing it to price gouge consumers. Viatris said it has agreed to the deal while denying the allegations of wrongdoing. "The company maintains that it acted lawfully and pro-competitively and the settlement contains no admission of liability," Viatris says within its 2021 financial statement announcement. "The board of directors believes that this settlement is in the best...

