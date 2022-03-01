Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Won't Halt Wash. River Civil Pollution Suit

By Clark Mindock (March 1, 2022, 12:58 PM EST) -- A dam operator can't use a pending Washington state criminal case to pause related federal pollution charges after a judge identified other ways to protect the company's interests against the likelihood a key witness will refuse to testify to avoid self-incrimination.

U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on Monday rejected the concerns of Electron Hydro LLC that a state criminal case stemming from the release of artificial turf and rubber into the Puyallup River near Seattle will mean its chief operating officer, Thom Fischer, won't be able to speak freely during federal depositions.

While Electron Hydro argued Fischer's deposition could be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!