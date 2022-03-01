Judge Won't Halt Washington River Civil Pollution Suit

By Clark Mindock (March 1, 2022, 12:58 PM EST) -- A dam operator can't use a pending Washington state criminal case to pause related federal pollution charges after a judge identified other ways to protect the company's interests against the likelihood a key witness will refuse to testify to avoid self-incrimination. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on Monday rejected the concerns of Electron Hydro LLC that a state criminal case stemming from the release of artificial turf and rubber into the Puyallup River near Seattle will mean its chief operating officer, Thom Fischer, won't be able to speak freely during federal depositions. While Electron Hydro argued Fischer's deposition could be...

