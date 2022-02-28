Coach Says School Fired Him Over False Race Bias Claims

By Abby Wargo (February 28, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- A ex-baseball coach for a private Catholic university sued the school on Monday alleging he was fired after former players falsely accused him of racism despite an investigation finding him innocent. Rob Penders sued Saint Edward's University in Texas federal court saying the university and its president had racially discriminated and retaliated against him, a white man, by firing him over unfounded racial bias allegations in order to bolster the university's response to social justice issues. Penders was the head baseball coach at St. Edward's in Austin, Texas, from fall 2006 until December 2021 when he was fired in violation of...

