EPA Vows To Help Curb Climate Mishaps At Chemical Plants

By Al Barbarino (March 1, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking steps to ensure that thousands of U.S. facilities housing hazardous chemicals are better equipped to manage risks associated with natural hazards and climate change, a commitment that comes in response to a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The GAO report, published Monday, found that almost one-third of chemical facilities — more than 3,200 of the 10,420 — are located in areas where natural hazards such as wildfires and storm surges could be worsened by climate change, but claimed the EPA doesn't "consistently assess" how the facilities are managing the risks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS