Broad Policy Covers Eateries' COVID Losses, 1st Circ. Told

By Josh Liberatore (February 28, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- Several New England restaurants urged the First Circuit to reverse a Massachusetts federal court's decision that the presence of COVID-19 on their premises didn't amount to physical loss, arguing that the lower court overlooked language differentiating their policies with a Cincinnati unit from those in other pandemic coverage suits. In a 48-page appellate brief filed Monday, a group of Massachusets and New Hampshire restaurants said they are entitled to business interruption coverage from The Cincinnati Casualty Co. as a result of government-ordered coronavirus shutdowns in March and April 2020 that caused them to shutter or limit their operations. U.S. Magistrate Judge...

