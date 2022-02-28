Ex-Boeing Employee Must Arbitrate Sex Harassment Claim

By Patrick Hoff (February 28, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that Boeing can require an employee accusing her former supervisor of sexual harassment to arbitrate her claim, rejecting the ex-worker's argument that the aerospace giant waited too long to invoke her employment agreement. U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter noted in an opinion Friday that The Boeing Co. did not file its motion to compel arbitration until four months after Keidra Taylor's initial complaint, but said it does not appear that Boeing's delay was purposeful or manipulative. "This case is in its infancy, and Ms. Taylor has not been prejudiced by the regrettable but short...

