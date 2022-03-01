Altice Unit Hit With Class Action Over Shoddy Internet Service

By Nadia Dreid (March 1, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- An Altice subsidiary is doing such a bad job of providing internet service in West Virginia that its customers have been forced to sue, a woman told a federal judge in launching a proposed class action against the company. The Public Service Commission of West Virginia already found in February that Altice USA unit Suddenlink Communications "failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service" to its subscribers in the Mountain State, but plaintiff Cheri Michelle Edens told the court Monday that the proposed class action is necessary to get any relief. Edens says her contract with Suddenlink requires that she arbitrate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS