DOL Accuses Benefits Fund Of Mismanaging $22M In Assets

By Beverly Banks (February 28, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor accused a benefits trust, its fiduciaries and its former law firm Monday of using the fund's almost $22 million in assets for personal expenses, saying in an agency announcement that the defendants may be liable for $2.8 million in losses. The DOL said the United Employee Benefit Fund, its trustees and its manager violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by using thousands of dollars from the fund's $21.9 million assets to pay for home foreclosure costs, life insurance commissions and direct payments to themselves. David Fensler was the fund's manager, and the former trustees include...

