Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Smith & Nephew Gets Claims Trimmed In Hip Implant MDL

By Mike Curley (February 28, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Monday trimmed the bulk of claims from 175 male patients who received allegedly defective Smith & Nephew Inc. hip implants with 50mm or larger femoral heads, saying only their claims for misrepresentation and breach of express warranty can go forward.

U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake said deciding on the latter claims will take a fact-specific analysis of each case, and as such cannot be decided on a motion for summary judgment. Yet claims for failure to warn the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, negligence based on a failure to report, failure to train surgeons, and false...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!