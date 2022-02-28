Smith & Nephew Gets Claims Trimmed In Hip Implant MDL

By Mike Curley (February 28, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Monday trimmed the bulk of claims from 175 male patients who received allegedly defective Smith & Nephew Inc. hip implants with 50mm or larger femoral heads, saying only their claims for misrepresentation and breach of express warranty can go forward. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake said deciding on the latter claims will take a fact-specific analysis of each case, and as such cannot be decided on a motion for summary judgment. Yet claims for failure to warn the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, negligence based on a failure to report, failure to train surgeons, and false...

