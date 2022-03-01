Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Comic Adds $21M Suit To Copyright Battle Against Pandora

By Jasmin Jackson (March 1, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- The list of comedians fighting Pandora over unlicensed comedy shows on the streaming platform has grown in California federal court to include a $21 million suit by comic Nick Di Paolo.

The comedian said in a Monday complaint that Pandora Media LLC knowingly streamed his copyrighted comedy show tapings without permission, echoing claims lodged against the platform in February by the estates of late comics Robin Williams and George Carlin, and three stand-up comedians.

According to Di Paolo, Pandora repeatedly warned investors in annual reports — filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 2011 to 2017 — that the...

