Locke Lord Litigator Joins Mayer Brown In Houston

By Jessica Corso (March 1, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP on Monday announced the hiring of a litigation partner in Houston with 15 years of experience trying cases at Locke Lord. Brandon Renken joined Mayer Brown's litigation and dispute resolution practice, saying in a statement that the firm "appealed to my desire to further grow and elevate my practice." Mayer Brown's "strong presence and dedication to growth in Houston, integrated and team-first global platform and reputation for handling complex, high-stakes disputes were also particular draws for me," he said. Renken joined Locke Lord LLP after graduating from the University of Texas School of Law in 2006 and had...

