9th Circ. Hands Taylor Swift Win In 'Shake It Off' IP Fight

By Tiffany Hu (February 28, 2022, 9:29 PM EST) -- Taylor Swift won the latest round in a long-running copyright dispute over her hit single "Shake It Off" last week, when the Ninth Circuit ruled that a Los Angeles soul artist did not address why his lawsuit was tossed out by a lower court. In an unpublished ruling issued Friday, a three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr.'s decision to dismiss with prejudice Jesse Graham's suit alleging that Swift, Universal Music Group Inc. and Big Machine Label Group LLC ripped off his song "Haters Gone Hate." The district judge had found that Graham essentially consented to dismissal after failing...

