Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Hands Taylor Swift Win In 'Shake It Off' IP Fight

By Tiffany Hu (February 28, 2022, 9:29 PM EST) -- Taylor Swift won the latest round in a long-running copyright dispute over her hit single "Shake It Off" last week, when the Ninth Circuit ruled that a Los Angeles soul artist did not address why his lawsuit was tossed out by a lower court.

In an unpublished ruling issued Friday, a three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr.'s decision to dismiss with prejudice Jesse Graham's suit alleging that Swift, Universal Music Group Inc. and Big Machine Label Group LLC ripped off his song "Haters Gone Hate."

The district judge had found that Graham essentially consented to dismissal after failing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!